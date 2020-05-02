Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,185.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 40.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.