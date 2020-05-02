Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $82.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $824,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,445,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $327,511.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at $19,030,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.