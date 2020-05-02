Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $138.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.