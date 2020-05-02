Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,913.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

