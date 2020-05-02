Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,548.16.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,913.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
