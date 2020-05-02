Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,913.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

