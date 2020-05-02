Cottage Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 31,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.