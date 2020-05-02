Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 5.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $81,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $395.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

