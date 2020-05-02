Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

