Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $217,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.9% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 3,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $218.57 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.77. The stock has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.20.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.