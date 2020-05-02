Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

CPRT opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

