Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CFO Sells $117,767.52 in Stock

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Royce Alan Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Royce Alan Palmer sold 14,162 shares of Construction Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $248,543.10.

Shares of ROAD opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. Construction Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $942.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Construction Partners by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

