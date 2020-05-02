Consolidated Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.3% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,423,000 after acquiring an additional 68,817 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average of $278.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

