Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $39.14 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

