Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

