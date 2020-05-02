Conning Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Humana by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Humana by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $372.24 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $392.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.95.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

