Conning Inc. Sells 899 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

