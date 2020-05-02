Conning Inc. Sells 738 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,053,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

MDLZ opened at $50.70 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

