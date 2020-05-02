Conning Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NYSE:MS opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

