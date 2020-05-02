Conning Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after purchasing an additional 257,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after purchasing an additional 205,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

