Conning Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,861,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,632 shares of company stock worth $88,155. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

