Conning Inc. Sells 293 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.93. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

