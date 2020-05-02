Conning Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $64.72 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

