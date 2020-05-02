Conning Inc. Sells 2,474 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,259 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

