Conning Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3,966.7% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $76.18 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

