Conning Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Shares of GS opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

