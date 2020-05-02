Conning Inc. Sells 1,977 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,662,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,184,000 after buying an additional 114,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,859 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,235,000 after purchasing an additional 337,755 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,534,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,048,000 after purchasing an additional 112,996 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

