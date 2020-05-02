Conning Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $99.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.83. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

