Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $293.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.50 and its 200-day moving average is $298.06. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.8 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

