Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $180.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.07. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.59.

In related news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

