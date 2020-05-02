Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

ICE opened at $88.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $91.17.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.