Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXC opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

