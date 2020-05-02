Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 196,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 72,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 78,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 117,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.92 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

