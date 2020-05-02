Conning Inc. Has $967,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

NYSE:FIS opened at $129.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

