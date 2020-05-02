Conning Inc. Has $890,000 Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its 200 day moving average is $145.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

