Conning Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra dropped their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.60.

NYSE SYK opened at $180.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

