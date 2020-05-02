Conning Inc. Has $663,000 Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,968 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

