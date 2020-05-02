Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $173.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.02. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

