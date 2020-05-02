Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $10,060,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,853 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

