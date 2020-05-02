Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

