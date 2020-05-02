Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

NYSE:APD opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average is $226.15.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.