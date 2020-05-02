Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after buying an additional 3,404,693 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

GE stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

