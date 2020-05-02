Conning Inc. Acquires 19,012 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 198.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

ABB stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.