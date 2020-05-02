Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 73,772 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 73,772 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $583.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

