Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 3,287 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.6% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.06.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.