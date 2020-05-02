Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 261,306 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,306 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.19. The firm has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

