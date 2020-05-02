Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,104,205 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,104,205 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Centurylink by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,385,000 after acquiring an additional 796,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,168,000 after buying an additional 857,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,802,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

CTL stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

