Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446,553 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

