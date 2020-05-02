Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 667,154 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.