Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

NYSE:GS opened at $177.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average of $210.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

