Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,058 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

AWK opened at $119.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.